Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s results

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.39 N/A -0.32 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is $7.5, with potential upside of 50.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 13.2% respectively. 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.