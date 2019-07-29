Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 27.7 and has 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 52.44% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.32% and its average price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Aratana Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.