Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Since Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.41 N/A -0.32 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.57 N/A -2.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8%

Liquidity

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.1 and has 10.1 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 47.93%. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 consensus target price and a 169.89% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.7% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 93.82% stronger performance.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.