Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 5 6.62 N/A -0.32 0.00 SIGA Technologies Inc. 6 0.95 N/A 5.13 1.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% SIGA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. SIGA Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 0.35 beta which makes it 65.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.7 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor SIGA Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.2 and its Quick Ratio is 10. SIGA Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 SIGA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.67 is Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 27.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and SIGA Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 30.2%. Insiders held 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of SIGA Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% SIGA Technologies Inc. 2.91% 6% -14% 12.1% -13.87% -28.48%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than SIGA Technologies Inc.

Summary

SIGA Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

SIGA Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for unmet medical needs and biothreats in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for treating orthopoxvirus infections. SIGA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.