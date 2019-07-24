Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP)’s results

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.45 and it happens to be 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc.’s beta is 2.78 which is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 6.7. Meanwhile, Neurotrope Inc. has a Current Ratio of 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.44% and an $7.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Neurotrope Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.6% and 13.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Neurotrope Inc. has 18.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neurotrope Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.