Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Both Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 48.82 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CytRx Corporation has a 1.99 beta which is 99.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.3. The Current Ratio of rival CytRx Corporation is 8.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. CytRx Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aratana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CytRx Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a 52.44% upside potential and an average price target of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.6% and 9.9%. 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has -20.88% weaker performance while CytRx Corporation has 16.98% stronger performance.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats Aratana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.