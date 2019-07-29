Reviewing Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (PETX)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aratana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -13% -10.8% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4%

Risk and Volatility

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.45. From a competition point of view, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.7 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Aratana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 52.44% at a $7.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.6% of Aratana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aratana Therapeutics Inc. 4.3% 34.72% 14.93% -27.29% -10.35% -20.88% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82%

For the past year Aratana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aratana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc., a pet therapeutics company, focuses on the licensing, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for dogs and cats in the United States and Belgium. Its product portfolio includes multiple therapeutics and therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and biologics. The company markets GALLIPRANT for the control of pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs; ENTYCE for appetite stimulation in dogs; and NOCITA, a post-operative anesthetic for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs. The company is also developing AT-002 for evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease; AT-003, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for post-operative pain management in cats; AT-006, an anti-viral for the treatment of feline herpes virus-induced ophthalmic conditions for cats; AT-016, an adipose-derived allogeneic stem cell therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs; and AT-018, an oral CRTH2 antagonist for the potential treatment of atopic dermatitis in dogs. In addition, the companyÂ’s licensed products include BLONTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell lymphoma in dogs; and TACTRESS, a canonized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma in dogs, as well as AT-014, a novel her2/neu-directed cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma for dogs. It has collaboration agreement with Elanco Animal Health, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize GRAPIPRANT products. Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.