Reviewing Aramark (ARMK)’s and Its Rivals results

As Specialty Eateries company, Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Aramark’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.88% of all Specialty Eateries’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aramark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.15% of all Specialty Eateries companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Aramark and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 0.00% 17.10% 3.90% Industry Average 3.62% 9.83% 6.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Aramark and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark N/A 35 19.82 Industry Average 383.12M 10.59B 56.77

Aramark has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Aramark and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 5.67 5.33 2.45

With consensus target price of $42.5, Aramark has a potential upside of 0.66%. The competitors have a potential upside of 45.69%. Given Aramark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aramark is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aramark and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aramark -1.44% 1.26% 17.39% 11.01% -8.93% 24.92% Industry Average 2.25% 7.41% 20.64% 27.44% 27.75% 36.98%

For the past year Aramark has weaker performance than Aramark’s rivals.

Liquidity

Aramark has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Aramark’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.98 and has 0.87 Quick Ratio. Aramark has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aramark’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Aramark has a beta of 0.91 and its 9.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aramark’s peers’ beta is 0.79 which is 20.67% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Aramark does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Aramark’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, and retail food services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, laundry and linen distribution, plant operations, strategic/technical, energy and supply chain management, purchasing, and central transportation. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, laundry and linen, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services for mining and oil operations; and concessions, banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.