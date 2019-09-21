Reviewing Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP)’s and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS)’s results

Both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOS) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 1 26.56 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. 0.00% -86.6% -65.1%

Risk and Volatility

A -7.46 beta means Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 846.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

20.8 and 20.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival MYOS RENS Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 2.1 respectively. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.9% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 24.9% of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% MYOS RENS Technology Inc. -8.38% -1.61% 16.2% -11.05% 19.53% 7.75%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats MYOS RENS Technology Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc., a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. Its products include Re Muscle Health products, a direct-to-consumer portfolio of muscle health bars, meal replacement shakes, and daily supplement powders; and Qurr line of products comprising flavored puddings, powders, and shakes. The company sells its Re Muscle Health products through e-commerce Websites; and Qurr line of products through convenient direct online ordering without a prescription. The company was formerly known as MYOS Corporation and changed its name to MYOS RENS Technology Inc. in March 2016. MYOS RENS Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Cedar Knolls, New Jersey.