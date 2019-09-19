Reviewing Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP)’s and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s results

Since Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 India Globalization Capital Inc. 1 8.07 N/A -0.11 0.00

Demonstrates Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2% India Globalization Capital Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 846.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -7.46 beta. India Globalization Capital Inc.’s 6.37 beta is the reason why it is 537.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.8 and 20.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor India Globalization Capital Inc. are 30.4 and 30.2 respectively. India Globalization Capital Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and India Globalization Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.9% and 2.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.1% of India Globalization Capital Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% India Globalization Capital Inc. -6.25% -24.05% -12.41% 216.66% 173.11% 328.57%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than India Globalization Capital Inc.

Summary

India Globalization Capital Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

India Globalization Capital, Inc. engages in the development of cannabis-based therapies to treat AlzheimerÂ’s, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of ParkinsonÂ’s, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The companyÂ’s products under medical trials include Natrinol, a natural substitute for Marinol for relieving nausea, vomiting, and increasing appetite in patients with AIDS and cancer; Caesafin to alleviate seizures in dogs and cats; Serosapse addresses several end points in ParkinsonÂ’s disease, including Rapid Eye Movement sleep disorder, anxiety, and dyskinesia; and Hyalolex to reduce the buildup of beta-amyloid in AlzheimerÂ’s patients. It also provides construction management services for the construction of a 7-star hotel in Genting Malaysia; and rents heavy equipment with operators to construction companies. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.