Reviewing Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQXP)’s and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s results

We are comparing Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQXP) and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.41 N/A -0.54 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.6% -22.2% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -14% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -7.46 beta, while its volatility is 846.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.36 which is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.8 and 20.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.67, while its potential upside is 354.09%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.9% and 95.9% respectively. 0.3% are Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.26% 14.59% 0% 19.2% -7.93% 23.61% Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0% -48.45% -71.11% -69.42% -80.68% -72.95%

For the past year Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The company primarily focuses on anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting SH2-containing inositol-5Â’-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, a key regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells. Its lead product candidate is AQX-1125, a small molecule activator of SHIP1 that is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome, a chronic inflammatory disease of the bladder. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations. It is also involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of branded pharmaceutical products primarily for central nervous system disorders and parasitic infections; and biosimilar products. In addition, the company offers licensed and owned, niche, and mature branded products, as well as a pipeline of 505(b)(2) products for various therapeutic areas that primarily includes Unithroid for endocrinologists and primary care physicians through a contracted salesforce. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a partnership agreement with MabXience S.L. for the development of Avastin, a biosimilar bevacizumab. The company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.