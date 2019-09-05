Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s results

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.64 N/A -3.69 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.12 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival vTv Therapeutics Inc. is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 493.22%. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 264.96%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than vTv Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 7.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 69.32% are vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.