Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Since Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.79 N/A -3.69 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 522.52 N/A -1.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 445.45% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.