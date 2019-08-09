Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.02 N/A -3.69 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 444.04% and an $21 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Realm Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Realm Therapeutics Plc beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.