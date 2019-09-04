Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

This is a contrast between Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00 Novavax Inc. 9 6.74 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novavax Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Novavax Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 464.52% at a $21 consensus target price. On the other hand, Novavax Inc.’s potential downside is -76.44% and its consensus target price is $1.35. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Novavax Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Novavax Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.