Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -3.69 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Novan Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novan Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 452.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 5.5%. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.4% of Novan Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Novan Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.