Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s results

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.88 N/A -3.69 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 3.49 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a 419.80% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21. On the other hand, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 793.62% and its consensus price target is $12.6. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 99.2% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -75.54% -79.73% -77.39% -69.39% -89.07% -79.67%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.