Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s results

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|1.53
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|2.47
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-26%
|-11.7%
Liquidity
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 503.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|18.36%
|-11.42%
|-12.72%
|-68.53%
|0%
|-15.08%
|Jounce Therapeutics Inc.
|-7.18%
|-11.93%
|20.51%
|7.48%
|-71.4%
|53.41%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -15.08% weaker performance while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 53.41% stronger performance.
Summary
Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
