Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|2.04
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.28
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|-70.4%
|-69%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|INmune Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 357.52% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 7.2% respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Comparatively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|18.36%
|-11.42%
|-12.72%
|-68.53%
|0%
|-15.08%
|INmune Bio Inc.
|1.94%
|4.81%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|35.92%
For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
