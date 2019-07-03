Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -3.69 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -69%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, INmune Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 357.52% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66% and 7.2% respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.2%. Comparatively, 59.8% are INmune Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% INmune Bio Inc. 1.94% 4.81% 41.04% 0% 0% 35.92%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.