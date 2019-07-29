Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.61 N/A -3.69 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 148.71 N/A -2.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and has 10.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$21 is Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 475.34%. Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $18.5, while its potential upside is 75.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Gritstone Oncology Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66% and 57.9%. 8.2% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.