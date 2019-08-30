Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s results

We are comparing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.86 N/A -3.69 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.62 N/A -0.62 0.00

Demonstrates Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 425.00% at a $21 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. 7.7% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are CTI BioPharma Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.