Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s results

This is a contrast between Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.89 N/A -3.69 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 4.72 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 389.51% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $21. Competitively the consensus target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 22.41% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 7 of the 10 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.