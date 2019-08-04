Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.46 N/A -3.69 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 16 11.52 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Coherus BioSciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 534.44% at a $21 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $27, which is potential 34.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Coherus BioSciences Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Coherus BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 97.45%. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Coherus BioSciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.