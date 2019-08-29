Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.86 N/A -3.69 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 6.73 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 425.00% at a $21 average price target. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19 average price target and a 775.58% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.4% and 25.5%. Insiders held 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.36% of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -3.11% -18.96% -41.55% -64.55% -67.34% -26.56%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Celldex Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.