Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.77 N/A -3.69 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 67 133.07 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17 and its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 451.18% for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively the consensus price target of AnaptysBio Inc. is $75, which is potential 52.44% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than AnaptysBio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.4% and 0% respectively. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.7%. Competitively, 0.2% are AnaptysBio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.