Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.73 N/A -3.69 0.00 Alkermes plc 27 3.37 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Alkermes plc’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Alkermes plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 505.19% at a $21 average target price. Alkermes plc on the other hand boasts of a $29.5 average target price and a 33.48% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Alkermes plc has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87% Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52%

For the past year Alkermes plc has weaker performance than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.