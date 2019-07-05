Reviewing Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST)’s and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s results

Both Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.02 N/A -3.69 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.89 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Liquidity

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 357.52% and an $21 consensus target price. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 337.09% and its consensus target price is $33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares. 8.2% are Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 18.36% -11.42% -12.72% -68.53% 0% -15.08% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. -4% -5.37% -26.85% -43.46% -54.52% -27.6%

For the past year Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. beats Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.