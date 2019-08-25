Reviewing Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 11 5.39 N/A -0.61 0.00 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.01 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aquantia Corp. and International Money Express Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aquantia Corp. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, International Money Express Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Aquantia Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than International Money Express Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3% are Aquantia Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65% are International Money Express Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. -0.15% -0.23% 38.07% 47.86% 1.63% 49.71% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Aquantia Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors International Money Express Inc. beats Aquantia Corp.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.