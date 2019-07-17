Reviewing Aquantia Corp. (AQ)’s and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO)’s results

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ) and Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aquantia Corp. 10 4.33 N/A -0.61 0.00 Civeo Corporation 2 0.56 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aquantia Corp. and Civeo Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aquantia Corp. and Civeo Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aquantia Corp. 0.00% -23.5% -18.9% Civeo Corporation 0.00% -19% -8.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aquantia Corp. are 4 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Civeo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Aquantia Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Civeo Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aquantia Corp. and Civeo Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aquantia Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Civeo Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Civeo Corporation’s consensus target price is $4.5, while its potential upside is 188.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.2% of Aquantia Corp. shares and 68.6% of Civeo Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.3% of Aquantia Corp. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Civeo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aquantia Corp. 3.55% 40.48% 67.67% 32.45% 12.1% 53.14% Civeo Corporation -13.27% -25.11% -31.73% -25.76% -49.55% 18.88%

For the past year Aquantia Corp. has stronger performance than Civeo Corporation

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages, open camps, and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms in Canada and Australia; 8 smaller open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves independent oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.