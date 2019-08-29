Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 391.35 N/A -0.77 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 10.2% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 10.2% are Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.