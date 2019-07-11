Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Since AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 419.26 N/A -0.77 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 54.97 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively the average price target of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is $74.43, which is potential 25.41% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -0.95% -13.01% 14.77% 20.33% -2.33% 44.57%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.