Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 435.13 N/A -0.77 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 14.3%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 4.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Tenax Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.