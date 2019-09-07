Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 381.77 N/A -0.77 0.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 215.90 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -74.3% -57.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.4% of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.19% -13.43% 4.32% 31.92% -23.2% 34.29%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist in a Phase 2 clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor with potential in a range of solid tumors and blood cancers. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.