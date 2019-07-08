Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)’s results

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 406.03 N/A -0.77 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 7.49 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -58.9% -44.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $7, with potential upside of 173.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 98.1%. Insiders held 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.78% -8.68% -2.21% -22.46% -43.77% -3.91%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 1.95% stronger performance while Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.91% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has license agreements with Aclaris Therapeutics International Limited for the development and commercialization of janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors for the treatment of alopecia areata and other dermatological conditions; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the discovery, development, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies; AstraZeneca AB for the development and commercialization of R256, an inhaled JAK inhibitor; BerGenBio AS for the development and commercialization of an oncology program; and Daiichi Sankyo to pursue research related to ligases. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in South San Francisco, California.