Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 86 100.76 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.