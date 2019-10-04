Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 0.00 10.18M -0.77 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 2 0.00 21.14M -0.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 355,174,098.11% -44.4% -37.2% OncoCyte Corporation 1,084,269,374.78% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.8. OncoCyte Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 31.2% respectively. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors OncoCyte Corporation beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.