Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 414.61 N/A -0.77 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 69.8%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while Neon Therapeutics Inc. has -43.14% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Neon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.