Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 465.55 N/A -0.77 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Mustang Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mustang Bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 6.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mustang Bio Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.