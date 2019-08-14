Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 439.24 N/A -0.77 0.00 Motif Bio plc 2 0.00 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.46% of Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Motif Bio plc -2.36% -5.74% -72.7% -93.75% -92.68% -90.47%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Motif Bio plc had bearish trend.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Motif Bio plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.