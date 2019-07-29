Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 9.63 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.