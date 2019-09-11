Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 369.43 N/A -0.77 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.29 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.