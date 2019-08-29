Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 398.19 N/A -0.77 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.82 N/A -22.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 158.40% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 35.9%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.