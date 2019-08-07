Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)’s results

Since AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 419.26 N/A -0.77 0.00 Galapagos NV 120 0.00 N/A -1.69 0.00

Table 1 highlights AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Galapagos NV 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Galapagos NV 0 0 6 3.00

Meanwhile, Galapagos NV’s consensus price target is $157, while its potential downside is -9.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Galapagos NV has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 16.78%. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Galapagos NV -2.84% 32.93% 52.92% 71.36% 55.03% 89.01%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Galapagos NV

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Galapagos NV beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes novel medicines in Belgium, Croatia, France, and the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, CrohnÂ’s disease, and ulcerative colitis; GLPG1690, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106 that is in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients in Phase Ib trial. The company has collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the development of filgotinib for inflammatory indications; Servier to develop GLPG1972; and AbbVie for discovery, development, and commercialization of potentiator and corrector molecules for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as with MorphoSys for MOR106. It also has a research and development agreement with Pharnext SA to develop a pipeline of synergistic drug combinations for various indications. Galapagos NV was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.