Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s results

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 441.89 N/A -0.77 0.00 Dermira Inc. 9 10.67 N/A -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Dermira Inc. which has a 7.1 Current Ratio and a 6.9 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of Dermira Inc. is $18.88, which is potential 114.30% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.9% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.