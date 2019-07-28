Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 435.13 N/A -0.77 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and has 9.6 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $50 consensus target price and a 132.77% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.6% and 57.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.