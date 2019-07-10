Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 2 419.26 N/A -0.77 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 43.19 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. CytRx Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and CytRx Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.6% and 9.9%. About 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.5% of CytRx Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

CytRx Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.