Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s results

Both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 444.39 N/A -0.77 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 397.13 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -253%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, CorMedix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CorMedix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.6% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares and 13.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of CorMedix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -8.33% -8.33% -13.64% -24% -30.57% 1.95% CorMedix Inc. -10.24% -21.92% -46.07% 6.56% 582.73% 3.26%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than CorMedix Inc.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CorMedix Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.