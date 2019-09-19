Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 403.66 N/A -0.77 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 27.04 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Liquidity

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 396.45% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 98.7% respectively. AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -60.72% weaker performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.