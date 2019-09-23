Reviewing AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s results

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 380.40 N/A -0.77 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Acasti Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.75, with potential upside of 267.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 4.02% respectively. 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.28% are Acasti Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Acasti Pharma Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.