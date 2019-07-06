Reviewing Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)’s and Its Peers results

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is a company in the Waste Management industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Aqua Metals Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.12% of all Waste Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aqua Metals Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.32% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua Metals Inc. 0.00% -75.60% -57.50% Industry Average 1.16% 23.05% 4.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua Metals Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 19.63M 1.69B 250.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aqua Metals Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.14 2.30

As a group, Waste Management companies have a potential upside of 87.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aqua Metals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aqua Metals Inc. -21.24% -30.38% -17.07% -21.54% -36.05% 12.09% Industry Average 2.63% 5.38% 13.54% 15.36% 23.23% 29.55%

For the past year Aqua Metals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aqua Metals Inc. are 2.2 and 2. Competitively, Aqua Metals Inc.’s competitors have 1.28 and 1.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aqua Metals Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aqua Metals Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Aqua Metals Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.77. In other hand, Aqua Metals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.21 which is 20.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aqua Metals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Aqua Metals Inc.’s competitors beat Aqua Metals Inc.